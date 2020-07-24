Backstage News On Daniel Bryan and Edge’s Creative Influence In WWE

Edge and Daniel Bryan both have “significant” creative influence in WWE at the moment, according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“Edge on Raw and Daniel Bryan on Smackdown both have significant creative influence,” wrote Dave Meltzer. “The term I was given is they were part of the writing teams of the respective shows right now.”

Daniel Bryan hasn’t wrestled in WWE since late May. Bryan reached the finals of the Intercontinental title tournament to AJ Styles on Smackdown. Edge’s last match for the company was labelled “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” and took place at Backlash.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is planning to do an Edge vs. Randy Orton “I Quit” match as the final match of a trilogy, according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Several changes to WWE’s creative team have recently taken place. Paul Heyman’s departure from the creative team was announced last month and the company revealed that they were consolidating its writing teams. Bruce Prichard currently serves as head of creative both WWE’s main roster shows, Raw and SmackDown. WWE announced the following on June 11, 2020:

“In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, led by Bruce Prichard. Paul Heyman will concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer.”