Backstage News On Edge vs. Randy Orton, The Big Show Defends WWE

– James Gibson (Jamie Noble) produced the Edge vs. Randy Orton Last Man Standing match at WWE Wrestlemania 36, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. Meltzer also noted the following regarding his criticism of the match:

“Obviously it was a split reaction to the match, but I can also say that before I said a word about it, I’d already gotten feedback on it from those internally who hated it more than I did so even in the company at best it was split and the consensus was it was far too long.”

– In an interview with FoxNews.com, The Big Show defended WWE’s decision to continue running shows during the Coronavirus pandemic:

“We’re trying to do things the best that we can to entertain and also follow a lot of safety and health guidelines,” Show said. “I know that when I was there to do some things that I do with Drew McIntyre [there was] medical screening, temperature taking and social distancing. It was really nice to see how much WWE went after making the talent as safe as possible and those that wanted to compete for the fans. And that was one thing that’s been made very clear to all the talents — you don’t have to. If you feel uncomfortable, stay at home, stay with your family.”

“If you’re not in a situation where you could put someone else at risk… and you want to try to entertain your fans, you can,” he added. “I thought they did a great job and WrestleMania turned out amazing.”