Backstage News On Former WWE Employee Kosha Irby’s Role As AEW’s New COO

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE Regional Director of Live Events Kosha Irby has officially joined AEW as their Chief Operating Officer.

According to Fightful Select, Irby started making changes to several things behind-the-scenes in AEW since January after taking over from Rafael Morffi, who left the company several months back for a job at the Barclays Center.

The report also mentioned that Irby has been having a different approach than Morffi, one that is well-received internally and that several people are excited about.