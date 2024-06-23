Backstage News On Friday’s WWE SmackDown Episode In Chicago

According to Fightful Select, sources within WWE considered Friday night’s episode of SmackDown one of the biggest SmackDowns since WrestleMania 40, with the show featuring the debut of Jacob Fatu, who joined The Bloodline as well as “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre brutally attacking CM Punk.

The report also states that the impressive segment featuring Punk and McIntyre was one the company rehearsed and planned for Friday’s show meticulously.

WWE Tag Team Champion A-Town Down Under’s Austin Theory did not appear on SmackDown because he woke up with swelling on his face.

It was also noted that WWE did not list “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman, The Bloodline, and Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in their rundowns for the show, but their involvement in SmackDown was not a secret throughout the day.