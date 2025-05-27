Backstage News On Hangman Page’s AEW Double Or Nothing Main Event Win

The main event of AEW Double or Nothing 2025 saw “Hangman” Adam Page defeat Will Ospreay in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament — a hard-fought battle that closed the show in Glendale, Arizona.

According to a report from PWInsider, there was significant internal debate throughout the day over who should walk away with the win. The outcome “could have gone either way until late in the day,” with AEW officials ultimately deciding that Page would be the one to secure the victory.

The decision gives Page a redemptive arc, avenging his loss in last year’s tournament and earning himself a marquee match at AEW All In: Texas on July 12th. He will now go on to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in what’s set to be a high-stakes clash between two of AEW’s most intense competitors.

