Backstage News On How WWE Management Feels About Damian Priest

Due to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ part-time deal, the company has had to rely on wrestlers like World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, Jey Uso, LA Knight, and others.

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Priest, Dominik Mysterio) and JD McDonagh vs. Rollins, Sami Zayn, Uso, and Rhodes in a WarGames Match will headline the Survivor Series PLE.

Last Saturday, Rhodes defeated Priest at Crown Jewel. Earlier in the evening, Priest attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase, but Zayn stopped him.

According to PWInsider, there has been a lot of internal praise for Priest recently, as “he’s really impressed management by how hard and physical he’s worked and for gutting through quite a few times where he’s been banged up but kept going.”

Priest was previously described as a “top-level, upper-echelon talent” before winning Money in the Bank.

Internally, he continues to receive high praise.