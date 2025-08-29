Backstage News On Ian Riccaboni’s Current Role With AEW

According to Fightful Select, Ian Riccaboni has received considerable praise backstage for his work as an announcer in both AEW and Ring of Honor.

He specifically garnered acclaim after a series of double tapings, which happened again following last Wednesday night’s Dynamite episode. The report also indicated that Riccaboni is expected to be featured more prominently while the company is in Philadelphia.

Riccaboni primarily serves as the lead announcer for Ring of Honor but has also contributed to AEW Dynamite several times, including earlier this year. For the double tapings, he was brought in to give Tony Schiavone a break after working over four hours for multiple shows. Additionally, he fills in for other commentators when needed.

Recently, Riccaboni signed a new deal with AEW and is reportedly well-liked backstage. Several talents have expressed hope that he will secure a more permanent role in AEW. The company is satisfied with its commentary team, and Riccaboni enjoys a fulfilling day job. He is also dedicated to his family, which AEW respects.