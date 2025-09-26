Backstage News On Jacob Fatu’s WWE Return

Former WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu is on his way back to television very soon. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “Jacob Fatu will be back imminently.”

This news comes after the powerhouse star has been largely absent from WWE programming since his loss to Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam in early August.

Fatu’s 2025 campaign started off red-hot, highlighted by a career-defining victory at WrestleMania where he defeated LA Knight to capture the United States Championship. His star continued to rise in the months that followed, and he became a breakout fan favorite at Money in the Bank after turning babyface and breaking away from The Bloodline.

However, his momentum took a hit at Night of Champions, where he lost the title back to Sikoa following interference from new Bloodline member Tala Tonga. Fatu was unable to regain the championship in a brutal steel cage match rematch at SummerSlam. Following that defeat, he disappeared from weekly programming, wrestling only in a handful of dark matches after SmackDown tapings.

Before joining WWE in 2024, Fatu was one of the most dominant forces on the independent scene and in MLW, where he held the MLW World Heavyweight Championship for a record 819 days.

While there’s no word yet on WWE’s creative plans for Fatu upon his return, his comeback is highly anticipated. With unfinished business against Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline, fans are eager to see how one of WWE’s most explosive rising stars will be reintroduced into the mix.