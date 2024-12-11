Backstage News On Jimmy Uso’s Status Following Survivor Series Injury

WWE is set to miss three stars following Survivor Series: WarGames due to injuries, though one is expected to return relatively soon.

The main event of Survivor Series featured Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), Sami Zayn, and CM Punk defeating The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa) alongside Bronson Reed in a chaotic WarGames match.

During the bout, Bronson Reed and Jimmy Uso suffered injuries after leaping from the top of the cage. It was later confirmed that Reed sustained a broken foot requiring surgery, while Jimmy is dealing with a broken toe. Meanwhile, WWE announced that Tonga Loa is out of action with a torn triceps, an injury that will sideline him for several months.

According to SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes revealed that Jimmy Uso is expected to return to television in January. We extend our best wishes to all three stars for a speedy recovery.