Backstage News On Joe Hendry TNA Contract

Joe Hendry’s popularity among fans has skyrocketed since his first appearance on WWE NXT TV while performing for TNA Wrestling, as the crossover between the two businesses continues.

This crossover has resulted in TNA stars appearing on NXT television, and vice versa. Although he was the first to be ousted from the battle royale on his first appearance, he received the most attention after his music was released. Hendry generated large social media numbers for the brand, and they have since used him multiple times.

He has appeared in a variety of positions, including commentary, a live concert, and a backstage section alongside Gallus. Hendry recently appeared on Talk is Jericho, where he stated, “We’ve got a while” regarding his TNA contract. No other information was provided.

According to PWInsider.com, Hendry’s TNA deal is expected to expire next year. If WWE wants to sign Hendry before he becomes a free agent, they may be able to buy out his TNA contract.

However, the two promotions have not discussed this.