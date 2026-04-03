Backstage News On John Cena’s WrestleMania 42 Hosting Role

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena announced on Monday that he will host this year’s two-night WrestleMania 42 Premium Live Event (PLE). He made the announcement in a video posted to his Twitter (X) account.

This news follows his official retirement from in-ring competition, which took place during Saturday Night’s Main Event last December against GUNTHER.

According to a report from Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, Cena’s role as host was not established when he had his retirement match. The report also noted that WWE decided to bring in Cena to boost ticket sales, and sources close to the situation revealed that he was informed of these plans in February and agreed to participate. After his retirement match, Cena signed a new five-year WWE Ambassador deal.

In a late March interview, Cena mentioned that he was close to defining his new role within WWE. He said, “I am working diligently to try to figure out my next path as a contributing, useful member of WWE. I think I might cracked the code, and I think we have something. And if the stars align and everybody signs off, I will be a whole lot more integrated in the system. And I’m very excited about the road ahead, and I’m just crossing my fingers that it works.”

WWE WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will air live in the U.S. on ESPN Unlimited and internationally on Netflix.