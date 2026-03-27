Backstage News On Kali Armstrong’s WWE EVOLVE Future

This week’s episode of WWE EVOLVE featured EVOLVE Foreman Timothy Thatcher announcing an Eliminator Gauntlet Match set to take place in three weeks, where a new EVOLVE Women’s Champion will be crowned. This announcement follows Kendal Grey’s relinquishment of the championship last month after successfully defending it against Tyra Mae Steele.

Thatcher also revealed a multi-person match for next week’s show to determine the final entrant in the Gauntlet Match. He initially announced that PJ Vasa, Wendy Choo, Laynie Luck, and Nikkita Lyons would compete in a Fatal 4-Way Match. However, after Kali Armstrong protested her exclusion from the match, she was added, turning it into a Fatal 5-Way contest.

According to Bodyslam+, Armstrong’s immediate plans within the brand do not focus on the EVOLVE Women’s Title, and sources indicate she is expected to begin a storyline with Tyra Mae Steele shortly.

Armstrong is the inaugural EVOLVE Women’s Champion and lost the title to Kendal Grey last October, with her reign lasting 151 days. Although she was anticipated to move up to NXT, that transition did not occur.