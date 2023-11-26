Backstage News On Katsuyori Shibata’s AEW/ROH Status Following Rampage

This week’s episode of AEW Rampage saw Wheeler Yuta defeat Katsuyori Shibata to become the new ROH Pure Champion. Immediately following the match, Yuta continued his assault on Shibata and hit him with a low blow and a DDT before FTW Champion HOOK made his way down to the ring to make the save.

Fightful Select reports that Shibata will be taking some time away from AEW/ROH as he will be returning to Japan for an extended period of time. It was also mentioned in the report that Shibata has been very happy working for AEW/ROH as well as for Tony Khan and that he really enjoyed teaming with reigning AEW International Champion “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy and reigning FTW Champion HOOK.

There is no word yet on when Shibata is set to make his return, but the company was hoping they could have him compete at Final Battle, although that will no longer be happening and it was decided earlier in the week that Shibata drops the title to Yuta.

The idea was that Yuta’s post-match attack on Shibata would explain why he would not be able to compete for a while.