Backstage News On Kazuchika Okada’s AEW Deal

As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Kazuchika Okada turned heel and joined The Elite alongside Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. Okada made his first appearance as an official member of the AEW roster.

According to Tokyo Sports, Okada signed a three-year contract with AEW for around two billion yen, which equates to approximately $13.5 million in US dollars. This means Okada will earn approximately $4.5 million US dollars per year.

In a video posted to AEW’s Twitter/X account, Matthew stated that they connected Okada with their agent, Barry Bloom. Bloom has represented many wrestlers over the years, including Kevin Nash, Bill Goldberg, and Chris Jericho.