Backstage News on Kenny Omega’s NJPW Return, What AEW Knew About WWE-NJPW

This Wednesday at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Karl Anderson will defend his NEVER Openweight Title against Tama Tonga.

Despite the fact that Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE a few months ago, WWE allowed them to make their NJPW commitments.

It goes without saying that AEW and NJPW continue to work together. Rocky Romero told Fightful Select that he frequently speaks with AEW President Tony Khan and informs him about what is going on with WWE and NJPW. He added that Khan isn’t afraid to ask and that Khan understood why it was happening and was cool about it.

Regarding Kenny Omega’s return to NJPW at the event, Romero stated that Omega predicted his return to NJPW before it was even a done deal.

Romero stated that he does not believe a deal was in place for Omega to return at the time of the Forbidden Door show, but he was planning ahead of time.

Romero also stated that All Out suspension caused a stop in the talks because no one knew what would happen. NJPW worked with Barry Bloom to make this possible.