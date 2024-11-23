Backstage News On Lyra Valkyria’s Upcoming Indy Appearance

As PWMania.com previously reported, OTT Wrestling announced that WWE RAW star and former NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria will make an appearance at their Homecoming event on Saturday, December 21st, in Dublin, Ireland, where she will face her former Woke Queen partner Debbie Keitel in a singles match.

According to Fightful Select, a number of people in OTT Wrestling were surprised by the announcement, and the majority of the talent and staff only found out about Valkyria’s return to the promotion through social media. The report also stated that one source believes fans can expect to see a lot more WWE talents appear for several other European independent promotions in 2025.

The same source within the company said it was a really special moment for Valkyria and Keitel. In contrast, another source stated that the recent appearances by WWE World Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day’s Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh for OTT were felt throughout the entire Irish wrestling community.