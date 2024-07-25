Backstage News On Matches Taking Place At WWE’s Live Events In Japan

WWE is headed to Japan for their Supershow Summer Tour and it will feature top stars like Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair and Kevin Owens, as well as Japanese stars such as Shinsuke Nakamura, Meiko Satomura and more.

According to WrestleVotes, some of the matches taking place on the tour include Cody Rhodes defending his title against “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat Match, “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Meiko Satomura going up against Damage CTRL in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match, “The Ring General” GUNTHER battling WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in a singles match and Kevin Owens and LA Knight taking on The Bloodline (Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa) in a tag team match.