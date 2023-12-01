Backstage News On MJF Wrestling In AEW Injured

AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF was injured during the main event of the Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view event, where he worked two matches from Los Angeles at the Kia Forum, but he is not taking a break.

On the pre-show, MJF and Samoa Joe defeated The Gunns in the ROH Tag Team Title match before retaining the World Heavyweight Title against Jay White in the main event. He suffered a real hip injury in the main event and needed it to be popped back in after the show, as well as a real shoulder injury, a torn labrum.

He has no plans to miss any TV time or have surgery to repair the torn labrum. He is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Title against Joe later this month at Worlds End. Before that, MJF and Joe will face two unknown opponents on Dynamite next week.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that MJF believes he can get through this period by working hard.

Meltzer stated, “He won’t be getting surgery and is going to be working on stem cell therapy and rehab to get ready. Surgery would have put him out for a couple of months. Whether he will do a match between now and then is not known, but he believes he can do careful matches or smoke & mirror matches prior to the PPV.”

When he wrestled Jack Perry at Double or Nothing in 2020, MJF suffered the same torn labrum.