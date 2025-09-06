Backstage News On MJF’s Status For AEW All Out 2025

Top AEW star MJF is set to face Místico at CMLL’s 92nd Anniversary event on Friday, September 19, at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico.

This match will take place the night before AEW All Out.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, had AEW All Out occurred at its originally scheduled time, MJF might have been able to make it. However, due to time zone changes and the distance involved, it will be very challenging for him to arrive in Toronto on time for the event.

The report also noted that MJF could potentially catch a direct flight from Mexico City to Toronto that lasts about five hours. However, for him to make an appearance at All Out, he would need to leave immediately after his match with Místico, which is expected to take place second-to-last on the card.

This timing may offer him a better chance to arrive in Toronto.