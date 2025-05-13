Backstage News On MLW Teasing The Arrival Of Shotzi

MLW (Major League Wrestling) teased that former WWE star Shotzi will compete at their Summer of the Beasts event on Thursday, June 26, at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City, as previously reported by PWMania.com.

According to Fightful Select, MLW is not only excited about Shotzi’s participation in the upcoming show but also anticipates her potentially joining the promotion for multiple events in the future. Moreover, the company plans to grant her some creative freedom and input regarding her opponents, demonstrating that they value her contributions.

Additionally, it has been noted that this signing comes in light of Salina De La Renta being appointed to lead a revamp of MLW’s women’s division. Fightful has reported that the inclusion of joshi talent, particularly from TJPW, will play a significant role in this overhaul and will be featured in nearly every show. MLW is also reportedly considering CMLL luchadoras, independent prospects, and other high-profile talents. One major match that MLW sources want to build toward is a showdown between Shotzi and the current MLW World Featherweight Champion, Shoko Nakajima.