Backstage News On MLW’s Saturday Night SuperFight Production

According to PWInsider.com, the match producers for both the Saturday Night SuperFight pay-per-view (PPV) and the TV tapings were Josef Samael, Jesus Rodriguez, Trevor Lee, Andrew Greenfield, and Shigeo Okumura. These events were overseen by promoter Court Bauer.

The report also noted that Nick Bonnano managed the production side of the Chicago events, while Rafael Morffi was not in attendance. This follows earlier reports that Morffi had joined MLW, taking over the role of Senior Director of Live Events from Mike Kitlas earlier this month. However, it was clarified that Morffi is not working with MLW full-time; instead, his company, Signature Moves, has taken on MLW as a client. Additionally, Chad Brown and AJ Scales were responsible for the production tasks during last weekend’s events. Brown has extensive experience with MLW’s VIP and hospitality services, while Scales previously worked as Kitlas’s right-hand man.

The report highlighted that MLW sources praised Atlas Security for their efforts in Chicago over the weekend, especially given the heavy load of matches and brawls that took place outside the ring. Atlas Security was commended for ensuring the safety of all wrestlers involved. With the Saturday Night SuperFight now concluded, MLW is scheduled to hold its next set of TV tapings on February 20, 2027, in Atlanta, Georgia.