MLW Signs Independent Wrestler Terry “The Flip” Sequoyah

According to Fightful Select, Major League Wrestling (MLW) has signed independent wrestler Terry “The Flip” Sequoyah as part of its ongoing efforts to refresh the roster. The report noted that, despite not being booked for matches, Sequoyah attended several MLW shows to assist the ring crew. His dedication led to an in-ring opportunity, and he impressed the company’s officials with his performance, resulting in a contract offer.

Sequoyah is set to appear in future episodes of MLW Fusion. This year, the promotion has also signed other talents, including Brick Savage, Jumbo, Big Damo, and LaBron Kozone. Hailing from Virginia, Sequoyah appeared at an MLW Fusion taping in May 2026, where he faced Brick Savage but unfortunately lost. Shortly after signing his contract with MLW, Sequoyah suffered a foot injury and has not wrestled since August 15.