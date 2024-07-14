Backstage News On Natalya Signing A New Contract With WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE legend Natalya has signed a new contract with the company with her previous deal set to expire sometime this summer.

According to Fightful Select, Natalya was not on RAW this past Monday night, but the deal was already set up by then.

It was also mentioned on the report that Natalya hasn’t been on any WWE shows since signing the new deal, but talks between both sides began in May. Natalya reportedly wanted to make it absolutely sure that outside projects she was working on were part of the new deal, which is a multi-year one.

There was said to be interest from other promotions for the WWE legend, although most expected her to stay. There was also interest in those companies for her husband, TJ Wilson. WWE realized that losing Natalya was a “real possibility” and wanted to sign her before she became a free agent and the deal was made before the old one expired.