Backstage News on New WWE Title Belts and Possible Changes to Each Brand

New WWE title belt designs have been rumored for some time, and word now is that WWE is making several changes.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, at least three new sets of title belts have been completed, and WWE is currently in possession of those belts.

Belt Fan Dan, the creator of championship belts and the “Human Belt Encyclopedia,” recently announced on Twitter that new belts for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles will feature the existing design, but with dual plates, a black strap, and a stacked, large WWE logo in the center. Dan also stated that WWE has unused tag team title belts in the style of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, but with colored straps. It was also mentioned that women’s title belts will soon have colored backing, but it wasn’t clear whether this was for singles or tag team titles.

There is no word on when the new belts will be unveiled, but the new designs were already in the works prior to the recent regime change. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H isn’t afraid to make changes, and he has accelerated some of them.

There has also been talk of additional cosmetic changes to WWE NXT, RAW, and SmackDown. The NXT logo was recently updated, and it’s rumored that the arena setup at the WWE Performance Center will be altered, possibly to be revealed on next week’s live episode.

According to the new report, WWE stars are personally in favor of some changes to the current title belts. Some of the talents are said to prefer Velcro over snaps on the belt because the Velcro helps them when they need to attach the belt quickly, but the Velcro looks bad cosmetically.