Backstage News On Nigel McGuinness’ New Contract With AEW

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Nigel McGuinness has signed a new contract with AEW, primarily continuing his role as an announcer while also wrestling occasional matches.

The report indicates that McGuinness’s new deal is similar to his previous contract, with some amendments allowing for in-ring appearances.

McGuinness made his return to in-ring competition in 2024 after more than a decade away from active wrestling. He has participated in notable matches at AEW events such as All In: London, Double or Nothing, and Forbidden Door.

Despite his return to the ring, he remains primarily focused on his commentary duties, which include work on AEW Collision and ROH programming.

His most recent match for the company was at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where he faced then-IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. but came up short in the title match.