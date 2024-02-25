Backstage News On Original Plans For The WWE Elimination Chamber PLE

A major match was scheduled for the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE but was pulled from the show.

Bronson Reed missed the show due to the birth of his child, and he expressed gratitude to Triple H for being accommodating to him. However, Fightful Select reports that this was not the reason he was removed from the show.

According to Fightful Select, Reed was originally scheduled to face World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on the show. This was hinted at in some of Reed’s promos, when he stated that he was looking to defeat a champion who had no idea what was coming.

The idea for the match was also teased back in September of 2023 during Reed’s interview with 6iX Perth:

“I’m excited that hopefully potentially maybe I’ll be part of the Chamber match again this year, but I’m pushing and gunning for a shot against Seth Rollins. I want a shot for that World Heavyweight Championship. I wanna be the first male Australian to fight for the World Heavyweight Championship.”

WWE had to change their plans because Rollins was not cleared to wrestle, and the match was called off.

Reed’s wife giving birth made everything better for him and his family, but Reed was said to be eager to work on the show before she gave birth.

Rollins appeared with Cody Rhodes on The Grayson Waller Effect and stated that he expects to be cleared in a few days.

Reed noted via Twitter/X that his wife being pregnant was not the reason for him missing the Chamber PLE. It was stated to Fightful that Reed “was more than willing to work the event ahead of the birth of his child, but everything ended up working out for the best.”