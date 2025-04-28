Backstage Update On GUNTHER’s WWE Status

Last week, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce issued a ruling regarding GUNTHER’s actions on Raw, following the former WWE World Champion’s attack on Michael Cole and choke-out of Pat McAfee just 48 hours after losing his title to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41.

After Cole voiced safety concerns, Pearce announced that GUNTHER had been fined an undisclosed amount and suspended indefinitely.

According to Cory Hays on X, GUNTHER personally requested time off, leading to the storyline suspension. Now, there’s an update regarding when fans can expect to see him back.

PWInsider.com reports that GUNTHER has been spotted multiple times in London over the past week. Additionally, sources within WWE believe that his “suspension” will last approximately 2-3 weeks.

