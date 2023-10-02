Backstage News On Original WWE NXT No Mercy Plans For Mustafa Ali vs. Dominik Mysterio

Mustafa Ali was the first WWE talent to announce his departure last month, prior to the mass releases across the main roster and NXT, forcing NXT to change its plans.

Ali was supposed to face Dominik Mysterio for the North American Title at NXT No Mercy this past Saturday. Dominik instead defended his title against Trick Williams, who won gold for the first time as a singles player.

Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the original plans did not call for Ali to win the title, so the decision to put the title on Williams was likely made at the last minute.

Meltzer said, “I don’t know this, but it would feel like this was a very late decision because this match trick Williams never even scheduled for this match. “This was supposed to be Mustafa.”

Alvarez added, “Ali was not supposed to win. Now, I will say this. They have not announced an NXT yet, but I would not be the least bit surprised if within the next week or two. Trick offers a rematch to Dominik and Carmelo screws him out of the title and we get the belt back on Dominik because clearly, the belt is going to end up back on Dominik soon because he was never supposed to lose it. He wasn’t going to lose it to Ali. And so that would also play into this Carmelo-Trick storyline where Carmelo is jealous. That trick has a title and he does not.”

