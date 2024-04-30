Backstage News On Patrick Mahomes’ WWE RAW Segment

This week’s WWE Raw took place in Kansas City, where United States Champion Logan Paul greeted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, leading Paul to do a segment with the NFL star.

It all began when they arrived at the building, along with IShowSpeed. Paul asked for Mahomes to be introduced, which elicited cheers. Paul then took some of Mahomes’ Super Bowl rings and attempted to lay out Jey Uso, only to hit JD McDonaugh instead. This prompted a return of Braun Strowman to chase off the heels. Strowman later spoke with Mahomes at ringside.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Mahomes was used more than a typical celebrity sitting at ringside for an actual segment due to a sponsorship arrangement, as Mahomes is sponsored by Paul’s Prime hydration drink, which is also a WWE sponsor.

“There’s actually a reason for all this, which I’ll get to in a second. But when the show started, it was Patrick Mahomes, IShowSpeed, and Logan Paul coming to the building together. He is the biggest star in that city as a babyface, and he’s coming out with heels. Some people were bringing up that this makes no sense because Patrick Mahomes was a total heel on the show, even though he’s a babyface. The reason behind it was because WWE did not book this segment. It was a sponsored segment, that’s why Patrick Mahomes was there because Patrick Mahomes is part of the Prime energy drink that Logan Paul is also a part of. So they basically sponsored the segment and they wanted Logan Paul and Patrick Mahomes to work together in an angle. Everyone’s going, ‘Why would Patrick Mahomes be booked as a heel in Kansas City? WWE is so incredibly stupid.’ But in fact, it was not WWE that was stupid. It was something that the sponsors basically put together.”

In terms of the Strowman segment, WWE teased something that could happen between the NFL star and Strowman, but they didn’t have an out, so Strowman simply backed off. Obviously, everything was planned.

“So the idea is that Braun was going to attack Mahomes, which would have turned him heel instantly, but Jey pulled them away because they had no way out of the segment.”



