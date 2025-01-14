Backstage News On Penta’s WWE RAW Debut Going Longer Than Originally Planned

Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW on Netflix saw the highly-anticipated debut of former AEW star Penta, when he faced American Made’s Chad Gable in a singles match. Immediately following the match, the new WWE star cut a promo in the ring, with his family sitting in the front row.

According to PWInsider.com, Penta did not get hurt during the match; he was doing a great job at selling and is just fine. The report also noted that Penta’s match with Gable and his post-match promo went way longer than initially planned, resulting in some time being cut from other segments later in the show, which did not sit well with the other talents.

Despite some talents not being thrilled about that matter, management was said to be happy with Penta, his debut, the reaction from the San Jose crowd, and his early merchandise numbers.