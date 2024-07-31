Backstage News On Photo Of Shane Mcmahon With AEW President Tony Khan

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan met privately with Shane McMahon, and a photo of the two also surfaced online.

WrestleVotes commented on the photo, “Asked a longtime WWE employee friendly with Shane for thoughts on the Tony Khan picture. The response: ‘Shane’s as smart as they come; taking a preliminary meeting doesn’t surprise anyone here.’”

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com speculated on the situation during a Wrestling Observer Live interview.

“From what I know, stories I’ve heard, there is no chance somebody walked in on this meeting, took a photograph, Tony went ‘awwwwww’ and then they fled, and they put it out on the internet. No chance. Zero. Zilch. Not a chance in the world. Okay? So he wants it out there. Why? Well, I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t have any inside information on this one, but I don’t know, man. I think Shane’s coming in. I think he’s coming in. Why would you leak this? Why would you allow this to go out on the Internet if you did not intend to bring this man in? Why would you do that? Anyway, we’ll see.”