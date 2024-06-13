Backstage News On Planned Vignettes For Uncle Howdy’s Stable

WWE has been releasing QR codes and exploiting bugs to prepare for Bo Dallas’s comeback to WWE television as Uncle Howdy.

Dallas was reintroduced to the company and paired with his brother, Bray Wyatt, after Wyatt returned in 2022. WWE first hinted at Howdy’s return at the end of the “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal” documentary, with a video showing a lantern pan out with a voice saying “run.”

Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Erick Rowan will join Howdy’s stable. As of this writing, it is unclear whether some of them will take on new personas now that they are members of the group.

PWInsider.com reported that they were “told by multiple sources that the group was slated to film vignettes this week in advance of their unveiling, which may come as soon as this Monday.”

This week on Raw, there was a QR code that read, “Your patience will be rewarded. Your impatience will be punished.” It led to a website with a countdown clock to June 17th, the date of next week’s Raw episode.

The message on the website says, “You refused salvation. The reckoning is inevitable.”