Backstage News On Plans For Bryan Danielson’s AEW Storyline

As one of the biggest names in the promotion, Bryan Danielson has been a protected star since joining AEW in 2021.

Danielson previously confirmed that his full-time days in the ring are coming to an end this year. As he is from the state, it would be a good idea to conclude his full-time in-ring run at WrestleDream from the Tacoma Dome in Washington on October 12th.

The top star previously revealed that his AEW contract will expire before All In, which takes place at Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom this August. Danielson most recently appeared on Collision on June 15th, where the Blackpool Combat Club defeated Lio Rush, Rocky Romero, and TMDK (Mikey Nicholls and Shane Haste).

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated, “The Bryan Danielson storyline is expected to have a major turnaround as he closes in on retirement with the idea of regrouping from the losses earlier in the year.”

Danielson is set to face Shingo Takagi in an Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal this Sunday at Forbidden Door.