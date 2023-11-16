Backstage News On Rey Mysterio’s Injury And Expected WWE Return

Rey Mysterio is currently on the sidelines due to another knee injury that necessitated surgery earlier this week, bringing his total number of knee surgeries in his career to ten.

Mysterio lost the United States Titles to Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel before being written off SmackDown last week. Santos Escobar attacked him because he believed Mysterio was siding with Carlito.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio stated that Mysterio has been dealing with the injury for three months and will be out of action for at least a month and a half.

“So the deal with Rey is going to be out for 6 to 8 weeks. He had a torn meniscus for three months,” Meltzer stated. “But the idea was that because of the Logan Paul match and also the angle, but mainly the Logan Paul match being in Saudi, he wanted to stay. Basically, the deal was that he was going to stay for Saudi to lose to Logan Paul and then immediately do the angle with Santos.”

Many fans felt the heel turn was rushed, and Meltzer pointed out that teases could have begun earlier. When Mysterio returns, there will be a group vs. group feud. Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro will face Mysterio and Carlito. It’s unclear who will inherit the LWO moniker or whether WWE will keep it.

“But it’s going to be a group versus group thing. Carlito will be with Rey, and Santos will be with, at least right now, Cruz and Joaquin. I don’t know where Zelina’s going. And so that’s the situation there,” Meltzer explained.