Backstage News On Rhea Ripley Being Busted Open On WWE NXT

This week’s WWE NXT featured a controversial moment when Rhea Ripley made a special appearance to support ZARIA, who made her WWE in-ring debut, and other stars.

The top WWE star delivered a speech while visiting her old stomping grounds. However, before the main event began, we saw Women’s World Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez backstage holding baseball bats.

Ripley lay next to her car, with a cut on her head and fake blood pouring out. According to Corey Brennan of Fightful, despite concerns within NXT about the amount of blood shown, “a higher power” in the brand approved it.

Brennan stated, “There was some concern internally in NXT about the amount of blood shown during Rhea Ripley’s segment in the parking lot, but it was green lit by “a higher power” on the brand. Further clarification is that the green light came from HBK, Triple H, Lee Fitting or a CW executive. Hence, higher power.”