Backstage News On Rhea Ripley’s Return To WWE TV

Rhea Ripley has been absent from WWE television since the September 18th episode of WWE RAW, when Dominik Mysterio stated that Ripley was injured and couldn’t be with him.

Ripley took a vacation and was attacked by Nia Jax a few weeks ago while writing her television. She was last seen with Buddy Matthews at a Carlton FC game in Australia. Although not confirmed, it appears that when she returns, the Ripley vs. Jax match will be set up.

During a Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select mentioned that Ripley will return from vacation within the next two weeks.

He said, “I think she’s supposed to be back either….maybe next week or the pay-per-view weekend.”