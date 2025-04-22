Backstage News On Rusev’s WWE Return

On the post-WrestleMania 41 edition of WWE RAW, fans witnessed the long-awaited return of Rusev, who made an emphatic statement by dominating Alpha Academy in a powerful reintroduction to WWE television.

The former United States Champion’s comeback had been rumored for weeks, and Monday night’s episode marked his official return to in-ring action under the WWE banner. Rusev received a strong reaction from the Las Vegas crowd, immediately re-establishing himself as a major force on the red brand.

According to Deadline.com, Rusev—who last competed in WWE in 2020—has signed a new two-year contract with the company. The deal was finalized ahead of WrestleMania weekend, ending speculation about his future after his release from AEW earlier this year.

In a related note, PWInsider.com reported that Rusev’s wife, CJ Perry (formerly known as Lana), also recently inked a WWE Legends contract. Both deals were reportedly secured through Paradigm Talent Agency, which represents a number of high-profile wrestling and entertainment personalities.

With Rusev back in the mix and Perry now aligned with WWE’s Legends division, the power couple appears poised for a high-profile presence in WWE moving forward.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on Rusev’s direction in WWE and CJ Perry’s Legends role.