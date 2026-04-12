Backstage News On Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams At WrestleMania 42

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn is scheduled to defend his title against Trick Williams at WrestleMania 42, Night 2, next weekend. During last Friday night’s SmackDown, Zayn participated in a promo segment that drew boos and a mixed reaction from the crowd.

According to BodySlam+, WWE is considering the possibility of a double turn between Zayn and Williams in their U.S. Title match. This idea arises as Zayn has been garnering “go-home heat,” while Williams has been receiving significantly larger reactions in recent weeks.

Fans have expressed disappointment that Carmelo Hayes was not included in the match. Williams addressed this concern in a recent interview with The Sun Sport. For now, Zayn vs. Williams remains the official United States Title match for WrestleMania 42. Zayn reclaimed the U.S. Title last month on SmackDown, defeating Hayes with Williams’ interference, which allowed Zayn to take advantage and win the championship.