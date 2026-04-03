Backstage News On Seth Rollins vs. GUNTHER WrestleMania 42 Match

As reported by PWMania.com, Seth Rollins was revealed to be medically cleared during Monday’s RAW but was prevented from delivering a stomp to WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman by “The Ring General,” GUNTHER, who put Rollins to sleep.

Following this encounter, a match between Rollins and GUNTHER was announced for WrestleMania 42.

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, this match was finalized the week before Monday’s RAW. Sources within the company indicated that the decision was not unanimous, as some members of the creative team wanted Rollins to conclude his storyline with “The Vision.” Additionally, there was consideration on how to involve GUNTHER in the event, as he had been slated to face WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, who is currently dealing with a rib injury.

The report also mentioned that Heyman is not expected to be in GUNTHER’s corner for the match. Heyman is currently representing both The Vision and Brock Lesnar on television, with Lesnar set to face Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42.

Meanwhile, the active members of The Vision, Austin Theory, and Logan Paul captured the World Tag Team Championships from The Usos on Monday’s show. However, they have not yet been officially announced for a match at WrestleMania 42.