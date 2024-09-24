Backstage News On Shark Cage Match Taking Place At WWE Bad Blood

WWE will reintroduce the shark cage stipulation for a match at the upcoming Bad Blood premium live event. This rule will be in effect during the Women’s World Championship match between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley.

The announcement was made on Monday’s episode of Raw to prevent Dominik Mysterio from participating in the match. Morgan accidentally injured Ripley during a backstage segment, causing Ripley to relinquish the title.

At SummerSlam, Ripley took over Morgan after Mysterio interfered, with the championship on the line. This officially aligned Morgan and Mysterio.

According to PWInsider.com, Mysterio’s shark cage stipulation has been planned for Bad Blood for several months and is not a last-minute addition to the match’s plans.