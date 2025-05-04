Backstage News On Shayna Baszler’s WWE Release

In a surprising move, Shayna Baszler was among several WWE Superstars released on Friday, May 2, 2025, as part of a major round of talent cuts that affected both main roster and NXT performers. The release stunned fans and insiders alike, especially given Baszler’s recent contributions to the company.

According to Fightful Select, Baszler’s release was viewed internally as a significant shock. “Shayna Baszler had helped out at NXT recently, causing a big surprise of her release,” the report stated. It was also noted that Baszler had re-signed with WWE last year, further adding to the confusion surrounding her departure. She will reportedly be subject to a 90-day non-compete clause.

Baszler, widely known as the “Submission Magician,” made her WWE debut in 2017 following a successful MMA career. She quickly rose to prominence in NXT, capturing the NXT Women’s Championship on two occasions and becoming one of the brand’s most dominant champions.

Her transition to the main roster in 2020 led to more success, with Baszler capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships three times — twice alongside Nia Jax and once with Ronda Rousey. Throughout her WWE run, Baszler competed in numerous high-profile matches and marquee feuds on both Raw and SmackDown, earning a reputation for her stiff, realistic in-ring style and no-nonsense persona.

The release has left fans and talent alike stunned, especially given her proven versatility, past accolades, and recent efforts to assist rising NXT talent behind the scenes.

Baszler joins the list of released WWE stars that includes Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, and several NXT talents. Most are reportedly under 90-day or 30-day non-compete clauses depending on brand affiliation.

