Backstage News On Sheamus Returning To WWE TV

Fans may have to wait a while to see a WWE star return to television, despite the company having begun to tease his return.

Sheamus’s return to television was teased with a vignette that aired during Monday’s Raw episode. Highlights of his achievements and career were shown. It wasn’t specified when he would return.

He most notably competed for the Intercontinental Title against Drew McIntyre and GUNTHER at WrestleMania 39 last year. Due to a shoulder injury, Sheamus has been out of action since his last SmackDown match, which ended in a loss to Edge, on August 18.

He had been paired with Butch and Ridge Holland in recent years, and had been an upper mid-carder before being taken off television. Those stars have split up, with Butch returning to the Pete Dune name and teaming with Tyler Bate, while Holland is in NXT.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, “it’s possible that Sheamus may not return until the week of the draft or won’t have a defined brand until then.”