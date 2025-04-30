Backstage News On SmackDown’s WWE Tag Team Championship TLC Match

According to Fightful Select, the WWE Tag Team Championship Triple Threat TLC Match that took place on SmackDown last Friday received outstanding reviews within the company. WWE sources indicated that the wrestlers omitted from the WrestleMania 41 card would be a significant talking point for the match.

The TLC Match was produced by Jamie Noble and Kenny Dykstra, and all participants reportedly emerged from the match in relatively good health.

The match featured #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) and The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) facing off against The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) for the WWE Tag Team Championships.