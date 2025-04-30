Early Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Backlash 2025

WWE is set to host its Backlash 2025 Premium Live Event on Saturday, May 10th, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Early betting odds have been revealed for three key matches: the Undisputed WWE Championship, the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, and a Singles Match. John Cena is the favorite to defeat Randy Orton and retain his Undisputed WWE Title. Becky Lynch is favored to overcome Lyra Valkyria and become the new Women’s Intercontinental Champion. Additionally, GUNTHER is predicted to win against Pat McAfee.

You can check out the early betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

Undisputed WWE Championship Match:

John Cena (c) -2000 (1/20) vs. “The Viper” Randy Orton +700 (7/1)

Note: Current odds give Cena a 95.2% likelihood of retaining the belt.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match:

Lyra Valkyria (c) +250 (5/2) vs. “The Man” Becky Lynch -400 (1/4)

Note: Current odds give Lynch an 80% likelihood of winning the belt.

Singles Match:

“The Ring General” GUNTHER -800 (1/8) vs. Pat McAfee +425 (17/4)

Note: Current odds give Gunther an 88.9% likelihood of winning the match.