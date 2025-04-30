Dakota Kai Provides Update On Her Status

WWE star Dakota Kai has not appeared on television since mid-March.

She recently took to her Twitter (X) account to provide an update on her status. According to Kai, she is not injured, and she misses both the fans and wrestling.

Kai wrote, “I miss wrestling and I miss you guys”

“Not hurt btw!”

There is currently no information on when she might return to the ring, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Kai last appeared on WWE TV during an episode of WWE Main Event, which aired on March 27th.