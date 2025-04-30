Sami Zayn: “I Will Become World Champion”

On Monday night, WWE RAW showcased Sami Zayn turning down an opportunity to move to SmackDown for a chance to face the winner of the John Cena vs. Randy Orton match at Backlash. Later in the show, Bron Breakker defeated Zayn in a singles match, then brutally attacked him, after which Seth Rollins delivered a Stomp to Zayn.

Zayn recently took to his Twitter (X) account to share his thoughts on last Monday night’s episode.

Zayn wrote, “Yes, there is a target on my back. Just know this – you can throw everything you’ve got at me, I AM NOT GOING ANYWHERE. I will become a world champion.”