Backstage News On Some Frustration In WWE Over Upcoming Title Match

The morale in WWE has improved significantly over the last year and a half, since Triple H took over creative duties from Vince McMahon following the hush money scandal in the summer of 2022. However, WWE, like any other company, still faces day-to-day issues.

On Tuesday, WWE held its NXT Road Block special, which featured top matches such as the Number One Contender’s Match for the NXT Championship between Carmelo Hayes and Tony D’Angelo, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Kabuki Warriors vs. Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley, and more.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select stated that “officials were very happy to have Asuka and Kairi Sane on the show. However, there was some frustration with the champions having a title defense booked for next week’s Raw during Monday’s show.”

The Kabuki Warrior will defend their titles against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan is also scheduled for Raw, as is a Gauntlet match at WrestleMania 40 between Ricochet, Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura, and JD McDonagh to determine Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship challenger.