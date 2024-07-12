Backstage News On Stephanie Vaquer Choosing WWE Over AEW

Stephanie Vaquer is switching from CMLL and NJPW to WWE after AEW expressed interest in her. She has been stripped of the CMLL World and Tag Team Championships.

As previously reported, she is headed to WWE, with head of NXT creative Shawn Michaels seemingly confirming on social media. After losing the NJPW Strong Women’s Title to Mercedes Mone at Forbidden Door, she caught WWE’s attention last month. Vaquer had received praise both before and after the bout.

Dave Meltzer previously reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that CMLL and NJPW were unhappy with how Vaquer handled her departure, as she had scheduled dates with them and other promotions that she canceled to join WWE. CMLL has allowed talent to leave their contracts early if they receive a contract offer from a US-based promotion, as long as they agree to drop titles and complete any remaining booking commitments.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that one person in WWE said she was offered “a tremendous contract” on July 7th, as they were aware of the AEW proposal.

Meltzer stated, “The belief is that WWE will introduce Vaquer to the crowd in Mexico City on 7/13 for the show at Arena Ciudad. She would likely start in NXT.”

According to several sources familiar with the situation, she did not seriously consider AEW because she grew up watching WWE and wanted to join the company. She had a tryout with WWE in 2018.