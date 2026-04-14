Backstage News On Swerve Strickland’s AEW Absence

Swerve Strickland’s recent absence from AEW television has reportedly been explained.

According to Fightful Select, Strickland has been away from AEW programming due to filming promotional material for Warner Bros. Discovery. While details regarding the project have not been disclosed, the work is said to be the reason behind his recent time off, including his absence from AEW Dynasty on April 12 in Vancouver.

Strickland was last seen on AEW television in late March, where he suffered a loss to Kenny Omega on Dynamite. The match carried major implications, as Omega’s victory — with his EVP status on the line — earned him a shot at the AEW World Championship against MJF at Dynasty.

Omega ultimately fell short in that main event, with MJF retaining the title.

The report also noted that Strickland was not scheduled to appear at Dynasty, instead attending a signing on the day of the event.

The Warner Bros. Discovery connection is particularly notable given AEW’s relationship with the media company, as its flagship programming airs on TBS and TNT.

Over the past two years, Strickland has established himself as one of AEW’s top stars, including a run as AEW World Champion in 2024 before dropping the title to MJF.

At this time, there is no word on when Strickland will return to AEW television.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Swerve Strickland and AEW news.