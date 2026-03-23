Backstage News On Tama Tonga’s WWE Fine For Rehearsal Footage

PWMania.com recently reported that WWE star and member of the MFT, Tama Tonga, has been fined after posting a video from WWE rehearsals.

According to an initial report by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast, Tonga violated an “unwritten rule” by sharing the rehearsal footage, resulting in a significant fine.

Fightful Select later revealed that the fine was estimated to be in the five-figure range.

In the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown last Friday, Tama Tonga and his partner JC Mateo lost the WWE Tag Team Titles to the duo of Damian Priest and R-Truth, marking the end of their title reign at eight weeks (56 days).